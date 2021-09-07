Tusker FC confirm signing of Sharks duo, Homeboyz man on the way

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have continued reinforcing their squad with the signing of Kariobangi Sharks duo Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari.

Bwire comes in to reinforce a goalkeeping department that has seen the reigning champions already re-sign Patrick Matasi who left Ethiopian giants St. George.

He will compete for a starting role against Matasi and Rwanda’s number one Emery Mvuyekure.

“I feel delighted to be making another step in my career. Tusker is a big team and they will be playing continental football this season and that is a challenge that I am really looking forward to,” the goalkeeper told the club’s official website.

“I joined the team in training for the first time today and I really felt welcomed and I didn’t feel like a visitor at all. Now it is about getting down to work and putting in the effort,” he added. Goalkeeper Brian Bwire. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Meanwhile, Sakari will compete for the right back position with Kevin Monyi and the young Jimmy Mbugua. Mbugua stepped in when Monyi picked up an injury thus missing the last five games of the season.

Mbugua was initially played as a centre back but was asked to slot in at right back and fit in perfectly. His arrival will now offer more competition.

Sakari has national team experience having cemented the wingback role for Harambee Stars.

“It is a really great honor for me to be coming to the club. I am coming to a club which is the reigning champion and I already feel like a champion. I have my work cut out because there is a lot of competition in the team, but that is what makes a player better,” Sakari said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the club is set to complete the signing of attacking midfielder Shami Mwinyi from Kakamega Homeboyz, just before they head out to Djibouti for their CAF Champions League preliminary round match.