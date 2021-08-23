Sports betting firm Odibets partners with Bahati Tena Foundation to Support Small Scale Businesses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Kenyan sports betting firm Odibets has partnered with award-winning artist Kelvin Bahati in a promo dubbed “Pata Bahati ya biz na Odibets”.

The one-of-a-kind promo is set to see several lucky betting fanatics win Sh50,000 weekly to boost their business.

Customers will be required to place atleast one jackpot bet on any Odibets Mega jackpot round using a stake of 95/=. They will then automatically enter into the draw to win.

All Mega jackpot bets shall also be considered as entries in the promotion.

Winners will receive their boost credited to their OdiBets’ accounts. This can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

The Promo runs from August 23th 2021, to the 1st of July 2022.

“I have decided to partner with Odibets on this promo to give back to my loyal fans who have been with me through thick and thin, boosting their businesses and helping them earn a living for themselves will see them through the rest of the year as the promo runs,” said Bahati during the launch of the Pata Bahati ya biz na Odibets.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at a Nairobi hotel, Odibets Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said that since 2019 the organization had supported more than 40 000 young people through its partnerships with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to progress their talents. He added that Odibets has gone out of its way to better the lives of Kenyans by supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Our aim is to have impacted either directly or indirectly the lives of more than half a million young people by 2023,” remarked Sayi. Early last week, rapper Khaligraph Jones in partnership with Odibets, unveiled the ‘Odinare’ Rap Challenge winner.

Kibera-born-rapper Katapila won the Odinare Rap Challenge walking away with the grand prize of Sh1 million. BenC and Real Elai, came in second and third, walking away with Sh500,000 and Sh300,000, respectively.