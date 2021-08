NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Ferguson Rotich and Emmanuel Korir have both powered into the final of the 800m at the Tokyo Olympic Games after coming through the semis on Sunday.

While Rotich won his heat, Korir had to dip his head across the line to ensure he finished second to pick one of only two automatic qualifying slots.

The third Kenyan in the semis, Michael Saruni, failed to make it into the final after finishing sixth in his heat.