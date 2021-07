NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have boycotted their BetKing Premier League match that had been scheduled for the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Saturday evening and are instead playing a friendly match at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

The two sides have made real their threat of failing to honor the league fixture over a tussle of grants payments with the Football Kenya Federation.

-More to follow