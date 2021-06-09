Betting firm BetKing donates oxygen tanks to hospitals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Football Kenya Federation Premier League and Division One sponsors BetKing have this morning donated oxygen tanks and assorted equipment worth Sh1mn to the Mbagathi Hospital and the Kenyatta Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The donation comes in handy especially at a time when there is a huge deficiency of oxygen tanks with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the two hospitals will receive Sh500,000 each worth of equipment from BOC gases.

“We have seen the dire effects that COVID-19 has had not only on our community but also our economy. The novel Coronavirus has invaded every part of our country without restraint. While as a community we are so separated from each other, the COVID-19 crisis is also revealing how much compassion and empathy we have for each other,” BetKing Kenya Country Director Ivana Ristic said.

“We receive this extreme kind donation from Betking Kenya with happiness because the need for oxygen in hospitals is up in the roof especially at this COVID times. The supply has been inadequate since COVID started and this will go a long way in dealing with the deficit,” said Mbagathi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Lois Mutahi. BetKing handing over their donation of Oxygen tanks

Derrick Mwangi, the Head of Marketing from the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital said; “We want to thank BetKing and BOC Gases for this donation today. We are a COVID centre and so the need is so much and this will go a long way in seeing that we bridge the gap that we have.”

Meanwhile, the betting firm says it is impressed with how the two leagues have been run in their first year since signing their mega partnership.

BetKing entered a partnership with the Federation to sponsor the Premier League with a sum of over Sh1.2bn over five years while the third tier Div One League will have a sponsorship of Sh100mn over the same period.

“They have done extremely well to ensure the league is running well despite the challenges we have had this season. We are looking forward to finish the season well,” BetKing Country Director, Ivana Ristic stated.

“Also we are pleased with the Division One League and it is also a very important thing for us because we are trying to get the story of that league out there. The teams and the work they put in with the passion, motivation and dedication is incredible and this is something that we should be talking about more,” she added.