Gor v KCB clash highlight this weekend’s BetKing Premier League fixtures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Champions Gor Mahia will be out to pick a second successive win when they play second placed KCB on Sunday in one of the BetKing Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend in various venues across the country.

K’Ogalo, who are struggling to find their groove back, enter this match from beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in the last match they played and will be looking to continue with the winning mentality. Gor have five matches in hand and occupy 12th slot on 16 points.

For KCB, it will be hoping to end their three-match winless run when they take on K’Ogalo at the Moi International Kasarani Sports Centre.

KCB, who lost their last fixture against a rejuvenated Kariobangi Sharks in a fine margins encounter will be aiming to close the gap on league leaders Tusker FC with the two sides separated by six points with KCB having a game in hand.

“We have had a bad run in our last three games, we need to get back to winning ways, we know Gor will be coming into the game prepared, but we are also prepared for the game,” KCB FC Head Coach, Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno said.

On his side, the team captain Simon Abuko is adamant that the squad is ready for the Gor challenge and will be going for maximum points.

“We are ready for the game, we have had some few bad games, but the team is looking strong and I know based on our preparations so far, we are going for a win,” Abuko stated.

The head coach also confirmed the return of defensive midfielder Michael Mutinda and Kenyan international Dennis Omino Odhiambo, but talisman Enock Agwanda will be missing the game to play his former side as he is still recovering from his long-term injury.

-BetKing Premier League Fixture-

-Saturday-

15:00 Bandari V Nzoia Sugar

15:00 Leopards V Nairobi City

15:00 Sofapaka V Bidco United

15:00 Western Stima V Wazito

SUNDAY

15:00 Mathare Utd. V Kakamega Homeboyz