Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia Wilson Silva Fonseca tussle for the ball with teammates Haron Shakava and Nicholas Omondi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Gor v KCB clash highlight this weekend’s BetKing Premier League fixtures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Champions Gor Mahia will be out to pick a second successive win when they play second placed KCB on Sunday in one of the BetKing Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend in various venues across the country.

K’Ogalo, who are struggling to find their groove back, enter this match from beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in the last match they played and will be looking to continue with the winning mentality. Gor have five matches in hand and occupy 12th slot on 16 points.

For KCB, it will be hoping to end their three-match winless run when they take on K’Ogalo at the Moi International Kasarani Sports Centre.

KCB, who lost their last fixture against a rejuvenated Kariobangi Sharks in a fine margins encounter will be aiming to close the gap on league leaders Tusker FC with the two sides separated by six points with KCB having a game in hand.

“We have had a bad run in our last three games, we need to get back to winning ways, we know Gor will be coming into the game prepared, but we are also prepared for the game,” KCB FC Head Coach, Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno said.

On his side, the team captain Simon Abuko is adamant that the squad is ready for the Gor challenge and will be going for maximum points.

“We are ready for the game, we have had some few bad games, but the team is looking strong and I know based on our preparations so far, we are going for a win,” Abuko stated.

The head coach also confirmed the return of defensive midfielder Michael Mutinda and Kenyan international Dennis Omino Odhiambo, but talisman Enock Agwanda will be missing the game to play his former side as he is still recovering from his long-term injury.

-BetKing Premier League Fixture-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Saturday-

15:00 Bandari V Nzoia Sugar

15:00 Leopards V Nairobi City

15:00 Sofapaka V Bidco United

15:00 Western Stima V Wazito

SUNDAY

15:00 Mathare Utd. V Kakamega Homeboyz

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved