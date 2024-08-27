Firat names 28 for 2025 Afcon qualifier double header

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named a largely unchanged side for next week’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Qatar-based Michael Olunga, Dundee United’s Richard Odada, Reims’ Joseph Okumu, Amos Nondi and Kenya Police custodian Patrick Matasi are some of the regulars who make up the 28-man team that will be seeking a bright start to Stars’ bid for qualification to the continental showpiece.

Kenya will play Zimbabwe in their first Group J tie on September 4 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda before locking horns with the Brave Warriors of Namibia in South Africa, six days later.

Stars will be seeking a return to Afcon since they last competed in 2019 where they exited at the group stage after a loss to Senegal and Algeria – despite a win over Tanzania.

Firat’s charges have also matches against Cameroon to come with the hope that they will be one of two teams to qualify for the final tournament.