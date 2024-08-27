Firat names 28 for 2025 Afcon qualifier double header - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee
Harambee
Harambee Stars players line up before their World Cup qualifier against Ivory COast in Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Firat names 28 for 2025 Afcon qualifier double header

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has named a largely unchanged side for next week’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Qatar-based Michael Olunga, Dundee United’s Richard Odada, Reims’ Joseph Okumu, Amos Nondi and Kenya Police custodian Patrick Matasi are some of the regulars who make up the 28-man team that will be seeking a bright start to Stars’ bid for qualification to the continental showpiece.

Kenya will play Zimbabwe in their first Group J tie on September 4 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda before locking horns with the Brave Warriors of Namibia in South Africa, six days later.

Stars will be seeking a return to Afcon since they last competed in 2019 where they exited at the group stage after a loss to Senegal and Algeria – despite a win over Tanzania.

Firat’s charges have also matches against Cameroon to come with the hope that they will be one of two teams to qualify for the final tournament.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved