Kenyan juniors hungry for medals as World Under 20 Championships begin in Peru

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Kenya will begin their medal hunt at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships in Peru when four athletes take to the track in the men and women’s 5000 metres final, early Wednesday morning.

Sheila Jebet and Mercy Chepkemoi will start things off in the women’s 5000m before the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion Ishmael Kipkurui and Andrew Kiptoo run in the men’s race.

Ahead of the competition, Jebet’s prayer is to wake up on the right side of the bed and to reach the podium.

“We have prepared well…trained well. All I now pray for is God to strengthen me so that I can get into a podium position. The coaches have trained us well and now it is time for us to deliver. That would be my greatest delight,” Jebet said. Team Kenya arrive in Lima for the World Under 20 Championships.

Echoing her teammate’s sentiments, Chepkemoi said she is eager to put into action what they have learnt in a month of training.

“The training has gone on well and now me and my teammate are ready to go and apply what we have been taught in training. We have really worked on teamwork and are hopeful of good returns if we do everything to the letter,” the World Schools Cross Country champion said.

Poised for podium

On his part, Kipkurui is equally optimistic of a podium place at the championships in light of the adequate preparations.

“We thank God for the journey mercies. We arrived safely and now our focus is on the finals. We are expectant of great returns considering the hard work we have expended in training,” the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion said.

It won’t be as easy as taking candy for a child for Kipkurui and his fellow Kenyan, Andrew Kiptoo, considering the ever-lurking threat of Ethiopia and Uganda — the country’s longstanding long-distance running arch-nemeses. Ishmael Kipkurui crosses the finish line to win the men’s 5000m at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It is a fact not lost on the youngster who admits they will have to be at their best.

“It will be really tough because we have the Ugandans and the Ethiopians in there. However, my teammate and I are confident in ourselves and looking forward to giving a good account in the race,” he said. Athletes Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, Phanuel Kipkosgei and Josphat Kipkirui.

Kenya missed out on the podium in both races at the last edition of the championships in 2022 in Cali, Colombia.

The women’s race will begin at 1:30 a.m (Kenyan time) before their male counterparts take to the track 25 minutes later.

Other Kenyans in action on Day One include African champion Sara Moraa and Janet Jepkemoi who will be running in the heats of the women’s 800m.

Their male counterparts, Phanuel Kipkosgei and Kelvin Koech will be in action in the men’s 800m.

Diana Chepkemoi and Sharon Chepkemoi will be competing in the heats of the women’s 3000m steeplechase.