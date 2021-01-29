Gor Mahia go Samba with signing of Brazilian striker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have gone Samba once again, signing Brazilian forward Wilson Silva Fonseca from Brazilain club Fortaleza FC.

The striker was presented to the team on Friday morning before training at the club’s Camp Toyoyo base.

He will complement the club’s striiing force and battle for a starting role with the likes of Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello.

🟢 | NEW PLAYER



We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil. #Sirkal #Betsafe pic.twitter.com/chn9brz2o3 — ⚽️GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) January 29, 2021

Gor fans will hope he is a real deal and not a raw deal like they witnessed nine years ago when the club signed a Brazilian by the name Rodriguez, then under head coach Zdravko Logarusic.