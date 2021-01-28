Kenya Golf Union to launch World Handicap System in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has announced that it will launch the World Handicap System (WHS) in Kenya by February 5.

The handicap system that was launched in January 2020 in the USA, South Africa and a few other countries, was initially scheduled to be launched in Kenya in September 2020 but this was not possible due to the delays occasioned by the movement restrictions instituted by the Government of Kenya from March to September of the same year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Making this announcement, Ben Omuodo, the Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union thanked the team of dedicated course rating team that went round all the golf clubs in Kenya to take all the measurements required in preparation for the WHS.

“Unlike the USA and South Africa, Kenya was using the CONGU Handicapping system that did not require a Slope Rating. We needed to re-rate all the golf courses in Kenya to provide a slope rating that is the basis of playing golf using the WHS. We owe a debt of gratitude to the dedicated team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this happen,” Said Ben Omuodo.

The Slope Rating is a numerical value that indicates the relative difficulty of a golf course for a bogey golfer in comparison to a scratch golfer. Each set of tees in Kenya have now been allocated a Slope Rating for men and women.

All that is left at the moment is for Club Systems International, to integrate this with all the golfers records to come up with the new handicap index for all golfers.

“Yesterday the Union organised for a training session for all the golf administrators and Handicap Conveners from all the golf clubs in Kenya. The training that was conducted by Club Systems International and The R&A was very well attended and all who attended are ready to help the Union in implementing this new system. We are grateful to our partners for all the support that they have accorded us,” Omuodo added.