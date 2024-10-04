We are trying to make the Commonwealth Games more attractive, says president Jenkins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Visiting Commonwealth Games Foundation president Chris Jenkins says they are trying to reinvent the Games to ensure it remains relevant and attractive to athletes as well as host countries moving forward.

Over the last few editions of the Games, there has been a struggle with host countries. The 2026 edition will be held in Glasgow, after the Scottish capital stepped in following Gold Cost’s decision to withdraw due to concerns about the Cost.

Jenkins, who is in Kenya for a meeting between representatives from Africa and Europe, says they are trying to make the Games more attractive and offer return on Investment for host countries.

“Glasgow will be the first phase of a big change program. We are trying to make it much more sustainable by bringing down the coasts and also increasing the social return on investment on what the governments look for when they fund the Games,” Jenkins said.

Among the measures they are trying to put in include using existing infrastructure as compared to putting up brand new, which often are costly and remain as white elephants for the host country.

“We are looking to take down 60 percent of the cost and make it a bit more attractive for the countries to host,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins backs Africa to host Commonwealth Games soon

Meanwhile, the CGF boss has backed the continent to host the Commonwealth Games one day. “This is a conversation that started in Accra at the Africa Games where we had Federation presidents and high ranking government officials where we explored this possibility and I am very confident that it is possible.” Commonwealth Games Foundation president Chris Jenkins. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

He says one of the modes they are looking at is co-hosting, something that will reduce the financial burden of countries. “If one country says we can host this game and that game, then another picks other games and they can do it together, then why not? We will greatly reduce the cost for each country,” Jenkins points out.

Meanwhile, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) boss Paul Targat says Kenya hosting such a high level meeting with the CGF boss is one step towards the continent raising its hand to host future competitions.

At the same time, the hope of financial incentives at the Games will still remain a far fetched dream, with Jenkins saying they have not explored the idea yet. At the last Olympic Games, World Athletics became the first ever Federation to offer prize money when they set aside 50,000 USD for the winners.

World Athletics says that for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, they will reward all medalists. However for the Commonwealth Games, this has not come under consideration.

More than just financial incentives

“For us, we are looking at much more than just financial incentives. Issues like inclusivity and creating an opportunity for countries which can’t go to the Olympics to find a place to compete is our biggest goal. We want to put more value into participation and inclusivity and giving our sportsmen an experience that they can cherish,” Jenkins said.

On Friday, the CGF boss met with some Federation officials on a fact finding mission on how they can make the Games more attractive. On Monday and Tuesday, he will be in Mombasa for a meeting with representatives from Europe and Africa.

“This is the first time that we are doing an Africa and Europe meeting together and this is very important for me in terms of diversity and cultural exchange,” Jenkins added.