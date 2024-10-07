LeBron and his son Bronny James make NBA history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 7 – LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together on the same team during the Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

Bronny, on his 20th birthday, entered the court during the second quarter in a 118-114 defeat to the Suns.

Never before had a father and son played in an NBA game of any type – including pre-season – at the same time.

“WOW THAT WAS SURREAL,” LeBron wrote on X following the match.

Speaking to reporters, he added: “We came out of a timeout and we kind of stood next to each other. I kind of looked at him.

“It was like being in The Matrix or something. It just didn’t feel real. But it was great to have those moments.”

LeBron scored 19 points on the night, with four assists and five rebounds. Bronny went scoreless during his 13-minute run, finishing with two rebounds and four turnovers.

Bronny joined the Lakers as a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California in June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LeBron, 39, is the NBA’s all-time record point-scorer and a four-time NBA winner.

The veteran is entering his 22nd season in the NBA.

He signed a new two-year deal with the Lakers following Bronny’s arrival at the franchise.

The 2024-25 NBA season begins on 22 October, with the Lakers in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves after champions the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks.