Allison down injured against Palace. PHOTO/ESPN

English Premiership

Slot fears Liverpool keeper Alisson ‘out for few weeks’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 5 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot fears he will be without goalkeeper Alisson “for a few weeks” following his injury against Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international, 32, went off in the 79th minute after appearing to pull his hamstring when making a clearance.

With Caoimhin Kelleher absent from the squad because of illness, Vitezslav Jaros came on for his Liverpool debut and made one save to keep out a tame effort from Eberechi Eze as the Reds won 1-0.

“With Alisson it is clear he will be out for maybe a few weeks,” Slot told BBC Match of the Day.

Liverpool had been in Champions League action on Wednesday and had a tight turnaround for the trip to Crystal Palace, with the game having kicked off at 12:30 BST on Saturday.

Slot added: “Maybe this is something the FA should look at – if you play Wednesday evening why do we have an early kick-off in an away game?

“Or they have to look at me and rotate all my players, maybe it is also bad luck, I don’t know.

“The positive thing is that Jaros did really well last season when on loan. He was champion and won the cup. He wanted to play desperately. At this club we need three good goalkeepers. He was outstanding today.”

Alisson, who has been at Liverpool since 2018, missed two games last month with a hamstring niggle.

