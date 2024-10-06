Rising Stars hit hosts Tanzania in opening day victory at CECAFA U20 - Capital Sports
Action between the Rising Stars and Tanzania's Ngorongoro Heroes. PHOTO/Tanfootball/X

Football

Rising Stars hit hosts Tanzania in opening day victory at CECAFA U20

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Kenya’s Rising Stars started their CECAFA Under-20 Championships campaign on the right footing with a well worked 2-1 victory over hosts Tanzania at the KMC Arena in Dar Es Salaam on Sunday evening.

Kelvin Wangaya and Andreas Odhiambo’s goals in either half gave the Rising Stars a 2-0 lead, before Tanzania halved the deficit late in the second half through Rahim Shomare.

Stars opened the scoring in the 23rd minute from a set-piece, after Hassan Beja was brought down as he dribbled his way into the box.

Former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Wangaya, now plying his trade in Albania, scored with a brilliant freekick from 25 yards out. The midfielder curled the ball over the wall and past the keeper to give the Rising Stars a deserved lead.

Tanzania’s closest sniff at goal was through Sheikhan Khamis whose quick feet led him into the box but his low shot was saved by keeper Ibrahim Wanzala’s feet.

In the second half, Kenya continued with their pressure and they doubled their lead after 66 minutes when Andreas scored with a sublime left footed shot from the edge of the box.

Rising Stars had shifted quick from defense to offense, Andreas winning the ball inside his own box before sending out Beja on the left, the AFC Leopards man cutting to the edge of the box and setting up the Kariobangi Sharks midfielder to finish.

With a two-goal lead, pressure was on the home side and they battled to halve the deficit 14 minutes to time through Shomare. The forward’s freekick curled over the wall and took an awkward bounce before keeper Wanzala and into the net.

Despite late pressure, Kenya held on for a crucial opening day win.

