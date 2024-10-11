Djokovic & Federer lead tributes to retiring Nadal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Oct 11 – Rafael Nadal has been described as a “legend” and “one of the greatest of all time” after the tennis icon confirmed he will retire at the end of this season.

‘Big Three’ rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have led the tributes to Spain’s 22-time Grand Slam champion, who will compete for the final time at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Known as the ‘King of Clay’ during an illustrious career in which he won 14 French Open titles, Nadal retires as the second-most successful men’s singles player of all time, behind only Djokovic.

“You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis, and I think that is probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for,” said Djokovic, who confirmed he will be present in Malaga to “pay respect” to Nadal’s career.

“Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever.”

While 24-time Slam winner Djokovic is still competing, Federer retired on 20 titles in 2022 – and famously cried alongside Nadal after the Swiss played his farewell tournament at the Laver Cup two years ago.

Among many titanic battles for the sport’s major prizes, the pair contested arguably “the greatest match ever played” in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” said Federer.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”

‘Your legacy is unrepeatable’

Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz has already accumulated four Grand Slam titles as the 21-year-old looks to emulate the success of his childhood hero.

Alcaraz, who partnered Nadal in the men’s doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, said he was “in shock” after he heard the news shortly before losing in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

“Thankfully I saw it an hour before the match, so I had time to accept it. It is really difficult news, even tougher for me because he’s been my idol since I started playing tennis,” Alcaraz said.

The world number two later posted on social media: “From the child who watched you on TV and dreamed of becoming a tennis player, to the one who had the immense gift of playing alongside you at Roland Garros representing Spain in the Olympic Games!

“Thank you very much for being an example at all levels, your legacy is unrepeatable. I’ve enjoyed you so much and will miss you so much when you quit after Davis Cup, Rafa!”

Jannik Sinner, the current men’s world number one, said: “It’s tough news for all the tennis world. I was very lucky to get to know him and he’s an unbelievable person.

“He gave to all of us a lot of emotions when we saw him playing.”

Women’s world number four Coco Gauff said: “You are amazing! It’s been so incredible to witness your greatness and work ethic and be able to learn from it.”

Ons Jabeur, the former world number two, said: “Thank you Rafa for inspiring me and all of us. You will be missed.”

More tributes fall for retiring Nadal

The French Open posted on X: “14 thanks for the millions of memories!”, while Wimbledon posted on Instagram: “Thank you for everything, Rafa.”

The Australian Open’s X account posted: “Legendary memories. You are so loved around the world and here with us in Australia. Grateful for all the unforgettable moments. Gracias, Rafa. For everything!”

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski described Nadal as “a great competitor” and predicted nobody will beat the Spaniard’s record of 14 French Open titles.

“He’s a legend of our game, he’ll be truly missed,” Rusedski told BBC Sport news correspondent Laura Scott. “To win that many matches on clay, no one will ever accomplish that feat again and that sort of winning record at the French Open.”

The ATP Tour posted: “There are no words for how this feels, the day we wished would never come. You have given us all the most incredible moments and memories.”

ITF president David Haggerty said: “Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest male tennis players of all time and as sad as it is to hear this news, I would like to congratulate him on his phenomenal career.”

International Olympic committee president Thomas Bach said: “You are a legend. A true Olympian and a great champion who understands the power of sport to make the world a better place. Whatever you do next, I am certain you will continue to give everything you have – as you have done throughout your career.”

Among the other sports stars to pay tribute to Nadal, Real Madrid and France footballer Kylian Mbappe posted on Instagram: “Well done on your career Rafa, you’re an example as a player and a person. You will always be a legend.”

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said: “Rafa, what an incredible race you’ve had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!”