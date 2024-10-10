Dortmund fans riled by Klopp’s Red Bull move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORTMUND, Germany, Oct 10 – Jurgen Klopp’s reputation among supporters in Germany is taking a hit after his appointment as head of global soccer at Red Bull.

The Austrian energy drinks producer has landed a public relations coup by hiring one of the most respected figures in German and European football.

Beginning in January, Klopp will oversee all footballing developments within the company.

In 2009, though, Red Bull caused controversy in German football when it took over fifth-division club SSV Markranstadt and turned it into RB Leipzig.

Red Bull owns Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino and recently acquired a stake in Leeds United. It is also financing RB Leipzig while not technically owning the Bundesliga club.

Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season after “running out of energy”, has received a lot of criticism for joining the Austrians – especially among fans of his former club Borussia Dortmund.

German Football Association (DFB) laws state German clubs must operate on a ’50+1′ rule, meaning members – essentially fans – own the majority of shares and can influence decisions such as ticket prices.

Rivals feel RB Leipzig exploited the system by having just 17 members with voting rights – most are directly linked to Red Bull – and got around a law stating teams must not be named after sponsors by officially calling the club RasenBallsport Leipzig, which translates as LawnBallsport Leipzig.

RB are often referred to as the “most hated club in Germany” and have faced regular protests by opposition fans, ranging from boycotting games to the arrest of 28 Borussia Dortmund fans for throwing cans and stones at rival supporters in 2017.

Borussia Dortmund have been critical of the rise of clubs such as Leipzig that have very little tradition and are accused of being used as marketing vehicles.

Klopp has also been critical of the multi-club model, saying in 2017: “I’m a football romantic and I like tradition in football and all that stuff. In Germany, only two clubs sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before the game – and that is Mainz and Dortmund.”

German newspaper Bild’s head of football, Christian Falk, said Klopp’s move had been controversial in the country – and had been especially difficult for Dortmund fans to accept.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast: “I have been working on the story since May but Jurgen always hesitated – he wasn’t sure he wanted to make that step. He won’t have to work so hard as he did at Liverpool. He won’t have to watch football every day.

“It is true it is controversial. There is a big discussion in Germany at the moment about ‘has he sold his soul?’

“I would say no, because Leipzig is a big club. Of course it is hard in particular for Dortmund fans because there were big fights and they have always said it is a tinpot club – it is not traditional.

“But, by the end, after say a month or so, it will die down. The love for Jurgen Klopp in this country means he can almost do anything.”

Given Klopp’s history with Dortmund, where he worked from 2008 to 2015, supporters of the club were particularly upset on social media with their long-time hero.

“How much can one squander their reputation within a second?” one user posted on X after the news of Klopp’s appointment on Wednesday morning.

Another wrote: “I have something positive from the Klopp message for you: In Dortmund, it is now finally possible to emotionally close the Jurgen Klopp era. No more nostalgic moaning that is hindering the current sporting process.”

Others have accused him of being a “hypocrite” and “selling out”.

Meanwhile, some made fun of Klopp’s statement in February when he announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season as he felt he was running out of energy, saying that he will not run out of energy anymore with enough Red Bull drinks.