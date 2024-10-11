Big worry for Arsenal as Saka limps off injured in England defeat - Capital Sports
Bukayo walks off injured during England duty. PHOTO/Sports Illustrated.

Football

Big worry for Arsenal as Saka limps off injured in England defeat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – Bukayo Saka suffered an injury to his right leg during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley on Thursday.

The Arsenal forward was replaced in the 51st minute by Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Saka, 23, was seen stretching and holding the back of his right leg before eventually sitting on the turf after Greece opened the scoring through Vangelis Pavlidis.

England interim head coach Lee Carsley said: “He’s being assessed. Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, you can see he felt something in his leg.”

The Three Lions were without injured duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish for the defeat but both are expected to be fit for Sunday’s trip to Finland.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are already without captain Martin Odegaard, who suffered an ankle while playing for Norway in September.

The Gunners return to Premier League action on 19 October when they take on Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

