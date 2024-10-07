Two Kenyan athletes dead in separate incidents - Capital Sports
Kipyegon Bett celebrates at a past race. PHOTO/BBC

Athletics

Two Kenyan athletes dead in separate incidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Two Kenyan athletes, former Africa Games champion Clement Kemboi, and former World Under-20 champion Kipyegon Bett have died under different circumstances in Iten and Bomet respectively.

Bett, an 800m specialist, died at Tenwek Hospital after an illness, while Kemboi’s lifeless body was found hanging on a rope off a tree at St. Patrick High School’s farm, according to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge.

Bett, who is also a 2017 World bronze medalist had been admitted at the Tenwek Hospital due to illness since last Monday and passed away Sunday afternoon.

According to his sister Purity Kirui who spoke to the Daily Nation, Bett has been unwell for the past one month and was rushed to hospital last Monday after his situation worsened.

Bett had been working his way up after returning to action in 2022 following a four-year doping ban that had dated back to 2018.

-More to follow

