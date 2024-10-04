Another fast-rising Kenyan athlete slapped with doping suspension - Capital Sports
Emmaculate Anyango on her way to victory at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

Another fast-rising Kenyan athlete slapped with doping suspension

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Former Africa Under-20 cross country silver medalist Emmaculate Anyango has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after her samples tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO) and Testosterone.

According to the AIU, a notice of allegation against the 24-year-old athlete has already been used after her samples tested positive.

Anyango, who won silver at the Africa Junior Cross in 2019, finished fourth at the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia early this year and clinched the team gold with Team Kenya.

In January 2023, she won the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championship, before going on to clinch the 10,000 metres at the Meeting Gala Fernanda Ribeiro in May 2023.

She ran 28.57 at this year’s 10K Valencia Ibercaja, becoming the second woman ever to run a 10km event in less than 29 minutes. Her compatriot Agnes Jebet Ngetich became the first to do so in the same race, as she broke women’s 10km world record.

She also won the Sirikwa Cross Country this year. She was runner-up to Agnes Ngetich at the Kenyan cross country trials and was selected for the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Serbia.

