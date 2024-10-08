NBA Africa, Opportunity International to Build Basketball Courts and conduct Youth Clinics in Kenya and Rwanda - Capital Sports
NBA legend Derek Fisher, NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum and Kenya Country Operation Micheal Finley during the press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Basketball

NBA Africa, Opportunity International to Build Basketball Courts and conduct Youth Clinics in Kenya and Rwanda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8– NBA Africa and Opportunity International on Tuesday announced a collaboration to build outdoor basketball courts and conduct youth clinics in Nairobi and Kigali 2025. 

The collaboration will support NBA Africa’s commitment to build 1,000 courts in Africa over the next decade, including 100 in Kenya.

As part of the collaboration, NBA Africa and Opportunity International will also hold a development program for coaches and teachers in both cities aimed at providing them with skills and best practices in coaching, refereeing, game operations, event management, program administration, and more.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The announcement was made by NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, Opportunity International CEO Atul Tandon and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher at a press conference in Nairobi.

“Our collaboration with Opportunity International reflects our commitment to investing in local basketball ecosystems across Africa and providing youth with the resources and opportunities to develop their leadership and basketball skills,” said Tatum.

“We look forward to working together to create safe spaces where Kenyan and Rwandan youth can play the game and participate in programs that help develop the next generation of coaches and mentors.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to work with NBA Africa to bring world-class basketball courts and coaches to Africa,” said Tandon.

NBA Legend Derek Fisher leads NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“This initiative is key to our longstanding commitment to bring more education and more opportunities to the youth of Africa, and we are grateful to NBA Africa, NBA Deputy Commissioner Tatum, and our longtime friend and partner Sam Garvin for coming together to help build a rising Africa.”

The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

Last year (2023), Jr. NBA programming directly reached more than 170,000 youth across Africa.

