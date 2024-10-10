Tributes pour in for former Sheffield defender Baldock who died in Greece

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS, Greece, Oct 10 – Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31.

The England-born Greece international was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Glyfada, southern Athens.

Police attempted to resuscitate Baldock at the scene but he could not be revived and medical emergency units confirmed his death, Reuters news agency reported, citing a police official.

Baldock had joined Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer after seven years at the Blades.

“We can confirm that George has sadly passed away,” a family statement said. “As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss.”

“We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George,” Panathinaikos said in a statement.

“The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

Sheffield United also expressed their shock at the news, saying: “The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

Four appearances for Panathinaikos

Baldock had made four appearances for Panathinaikos and started in their goalless draw with Olympiakos on Sunday.

He was capped 12 times by Greece, who he qualified for through his grandmother. Greece play England in the Nations League on Thursday, although Baldock had not been selected for the game.

The Greece national team said in a statement: “With profound sadness and sorrow, the national team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.

“There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

Baldock started his career at MK Dons in 2009 and played more than 100 times for them.

He had loan spells with several clubs including Northampton and Oxford United, before joining Sheffield United in 2017.

He made 219 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and again in 2023.

Baldock was born in Buckingham but opted to represent Greece in May 2022, when he was called up for the national team for the first time by manager Gus Poyet.

He made his debut for the country the following month in a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Greek community in shock

The Greek football community is in shock. The news of Baldock’s sudden death plunged the country into mourning.

The members of the Greek national team – who are currently in London as they’re facing England on Thursday night – are struggling to believe the tragic news. Baldock played 12 games for Greece – his last appearance was in March 2024 against Georgia.

The Greek team has asked Uefa to be able to wear black armbands against England, and also to hold a moment of silence before the game.

Baldock was being searched for by his wife for several hours, as she couldn’t reach him. The owner of the house where Baldock was living was contacted, and he was the one who found the 31-year-old player’s body inside the pool.

An official statement by Greek police is expected on Thursday – but sources inside the police are saying there are no indications of foul play. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy in the next few days.

‘A player who made a lasting impact’ – tributes paid to Baldock

The social media accounts of Panathinaikos and the Greece national team blackened their profile pictures on Wednesday evening.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who started his career at Sheffield United, posted a picture of Baldock with a broken heart emoji and the letters RIP.

Baldock’s former Sheffield United team-mate Dean Henderson posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “Devastated to hear the news today. A friend, great teammate, great player and also a great family man. Sending all my love to all the family. RIP brother.”

The Football Association said in a statement: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country.”

The England national team said on X: “We’re extremely saddened by the passing of George Baldock. George was close to many of our players, and represented Greece – our opponents on Thursday night.

“We’re thinking of George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time.”

The English Football League said in a statement: “The EFL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Baldock, a player who made a lasting impact with spells across the league at Sheffield United, Oxford United, Northampton Town and MK Dons.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues.”

Baldock’s early career

Baldock came through the youth system at MK Dons – as did his brother Sam – and the club said: “We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former Academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock.

“Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times. You will always be one of our own, George.”

Northampton Town posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31. Sending our sincerest condolences to George’s family and friends.”

Oxford United, where Baldock’s brother James is club doctor, said: “Oxford United is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock, aged 31.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with the club are extended to James, Sam, his family, and friends.”

Tamworth, where Baldock also had a loan spell at early in his career, described him as “a brilliant character and a brilliant person”, adding: “George went on to fulfil his potential and will always be remembered by everyone associated with Tamworth Football Club.”

The Greek Super League said: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “If a young person dies it is a sad day. One day you are here, the next you are gone.

“Deep and sincere condolences to the player’s family, Greek football and the football family.”