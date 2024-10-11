Greece ‘gave everything’ for Baldock in win over England

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – Goalscorer Vangelis Pavlidis said Greece’s players “gave everything” for their late team-mate George Baldock, who died the day before their historic win over England at Wembley.

Pavlidis scored in stoppage time as Greece beat the Euro 2024 finalists 2-1 on Thursday evening – the day after their players learned of Baldock’s death.

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Baldock before the Nations League match, and Pavlidis held his black armband aloft after scoring the game’s opening goal before the team collectively raised Baldock’s number two shirt in celebration.

“It was a really special game for us because of George and of course we gave everything for him and for his family,” Pavlidis told ITV.

“We just said that we have to play for him. It doesn’t matter the score today, we want to play for him and we give everything for him.”

England-born Panathinaikos defender Baldock, 31, drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Glyfada, southern Athens, on Wednesday evening.

Baldock’s family said they were “heartbroken” by the sudden passing of “our beloved George”.

A statement read: “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

“As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched.”

‘Our pain is indescribable’ – Greece dedicate historic win to Baldock

On an emotional night, Greece recorded the nation’s first victory over England at the 10th attempt, scoring at Wembley for the first time.

The Greece players found out about their team-mate’s death when returning from training at Wembley on Wednesday evening and had “barely slept”.

Yet they still managed to defy the odds, becoming the lowest-ranked side in history to defeat England in a competitive home match.

Greece manager Ivan Jovanovic said the unexpected victory was fuelled by the players’ desire to pay their respects to Baldock.

“The whole team and everyone here has gone through a very difficult 24 hours. It [Baldock’s death] is something that shouldn’t happen. In times like this, football comes second,” Jovanovic said.

“He was with us in the dressing room in spirit. He left his mark on the team and that was visible in the way the team played today.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Hellenic Football Federation had asked about a possible postponement of Thursday’s game but were told by European governing body Uefa that there was no room in the busy calendar.

In a joint statement, the Greece players said before the match: “It is impossible to believe that our dear friend and team-mate George is no longer with us. Our pain is indescribable.

“Tonight, we will try to reach the strength of his soul, which is a bright example for us all. Our thoughts are with his family. We will never forget you friend.”

Many players good friends with him

Many of the players were good friends with Baldock, including Greece captain and Panathinaikos team-mate Anastasios Bakasetas.

“Every single bit of this was for George Baldock and his family,” Greek football journalist Kostas Lianos said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“This is a very tight-knit group. They are friends, they are brothers. I was talking to people from the Greek national team before the game, I was hearing it was a very heavy atmosphere.

“No one was thinking about football today. They had a horrible 24 hours. The players lined up in front of the away end at the end and almost all of them were crying.”

Baldock was last involved in the Greece squad for the Euro 2024 play-off defeat by Georgia.

He was capped 12 times by his country, and had joined Panathinaikos in the summer after seven years with Sheffield United.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

England captain John Stones said: “[On behalf of] everyone in the dressing room and the FA, condolences to his family.

“A few of the boys were close to him. We knew it wasn’t an easy day for them. [Former Sheffield United team-mate] Dean Henderson was close to him, it wasn’t easy for him with that news.”

News affect players

Speaking before their Nations League game against Iceland on Friday, Wales manager Craig Bellamy said the sad news had affected his players.

Baldock’s former Blades team-mates Adam Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies and David Brooks are all in the Wales squad.

“A lot of our players have played against him and, of course, we have players who have played with him and been close to him for a number of years,” Bellamy said.

“We have staff who have been with him for a number of years as well. I love football, but it isn’t the most important. It really isn’t.

“The players’ wellbeing is the most important, and that’s where my mind was and it is now.”

Baldock’s body was found at 22:30 local time (10:30pm EAT) on Wednesday. His family said drowning was confirmed as the cause of death following a post-mortem examination.

A police spokesperson said there was no evidence of criminal activity. Toxicology test results are expected in the coming days while police will also examine CCTV footage.