NBA Africa Partners with Safaricom For Youth Basketball Program in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Safaricom through M-PESA has partnered with NBA (National Basketball Association)- Africa to launch a youth basketball development program geared towards empowering the youth by providing opportunities through sports.

The program will empower the youth aged 16 years and below through regional and national Jr. NBA tournaments, NBA Fit & coaching clinics, and an elite camp for top Kenyan prospects.

Through the collaboration, NBA Africa and M-PESA will host four regional Jr. NBA tournaments across Kenya, culminating with an 8-team National Championship. From left to right: Clare Akamanzi – NBA Africa CEO, Esther Waititu -Chief Financial

Services Officer – Safaricom PLC, Mark Tatum – Deputy Commissioner NBA and Derek Fisher – 5-time NBA Champ pose for a photo during the NBA Africa and Safaricom through M-PESA partnership launch of a youth basketball development program geared towards empowering the youth by providing opportunities through sports held at Sabis International School in Nairobi.

The Jr. NBA Fit clinics will involve life-skills seminars and financial literacy training courtesy of M-PESA Go – a product that aims to drive financial inclusion and financial literacy among juniors aged 10-17 years.

The NBA Africa accredited scouts and coaches will also support coaching and capacity building for junior players through training and mentorship programs. Esther Waititu -Chief Financial Services Officer – Safaricom PLC taking a shot, joining the fun and excitement on the court during the launch of NBA youth basketball development program in Nairobi.

The top 100 talents (boys and girls) will be scouted from the regional tournaments and enrolled into the NBA elite basketball camp.

They will then have an opportunity to participate in NBA Africa’s other elite development initiatives in the continent.

“Our partnership with NBA Africa for the Jr. Basketball Program underscores our commitment to opening meaningful opportunities for young Kenyans through sport and financial empowerment.”

“This collaboration will not only help develop local basketball talent but also, through M-PESA Go, equip young people with essential financial skills to support their personal growth,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC. Esther Waititu -Chief Financial Services Officer – Safaricom PLC, making her address during the NBA Africa and Safaricom through M-PESA partnership launch of a youth basketball development program geared towards empowering the youth by providing opportunities through sports held at Sabis International School in Nairobi.

“Together with NBA Africa, we’re empowering the next generation to build their futures on and off the court, creating a lasting impact on youth and communities across Kenya,” added Ndegwa.

“Our collaboration with Safaricom builds on the NBA’s ongoing efforts to grow basketball in Kenya and across the continent of Africa,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“We look forward to creating more opportunities for young people to engage in physical activity and learn the values inherent in sport.”

For Basketball enthusiasts, Safaricom is also offering a bundled product giving customers access to data packages for NBA content.Customers will have access to daily, weekly and monthly offers giving access to all premium NBA live games, allowing them to watch condensed games, and have customizable NBA broadcasts, game angles and statistics.

“We continue to create opportunities for our youth, whether through connectivity or by providing them with a platform through which they can launch their sports careers.”

“We do this because we are Kenya’s biggest supporter and are led by our purpose of transforming lives. We look forward to engaging with NBA Africa as we explore how to transform the lives of our basketball loving youth across the country.”

The collaboration marks the league’s most expansive youth development programming in East Africa to date and makes Safaricom an Official Partner of the Jr. NBA in Kenya.