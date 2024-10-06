Manchester United earn battling draw at Aston Villa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct 6 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hope a battling draw at Aston Villa will relieve the fierce scrutiny of his position.

The club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance at Villa Park to see United at least show some of the resilience that was missing in the collapse at home to Tottenham and the defensive solidity lacking in Porto in the Europa League.

Ten Hag turned to the veteran duo of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans to add some steel, although he lost the England defender to injury right on half-time.

Marcus Rashford twice tested Villa keeper Emi Martinez while United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest with a second half free-kick that bounced back off the bar at the Holte End. Substitute Antony also forced Martinez into an acrobatic save from long range.

United keeper Andre Onana was relatively untroubled, although he did well to athletically push away a power drive from Villa midfield man Youri Tielemans.

Ten Hag must now hope Ratcliffe and the rest of United’s watching hierarchy saw enough to keep faith with the Dutchman, although this draw means they are still five games without a win.

Small mercies for Ten Hag

Manchester United simply had to avoid defeat at Aston Villa to ensure the focus on manager Ten Hag did not become more intense, perhaps to the point where the Old Trafford hierarchy felt it was time for a change.

It was hardly a sparkling performance, indeed for long periods this game was bogged down in a morass of mediocrity, but at least United fought for their manager and actually had the better opportunities to win.

Ten Hag’s quest for defensive solidity after shambolic performances against Spurs and Porto saw him turn to 36-year-old Evans and Maguire as his central defensive partnership with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez dropped.

The pair performed creditably, especially Evans – despite losing Maguire alongside him at the interval.

Villa were kept at arm’s length throughout as United showed increased discipline against Unai Emery’s side, always formidable at home, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich found out in the Champions League.

Ten Hag will be satisfied with what he saw and may feel aggrieved United did not collect more than a point, especially when Fernandes beat Martinez with a fine free-kick, only to see it strike the woodwork.

United’s top brass will now have time to take stock in the international break, which they will go into on the back of a decent result before they return to Premier League action against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Villa lack Champions League spark

Aston Villa and their supporters expended so much energy and emotion during Wednesday’s superb Champions League victory against Bayern Munich that it was perhaps no surprise such intensity could not be replicated, even for the visit of Manchester United.

And so it proved as Villa Park’s subdued atmosphere provided a complete contrast to the feverish environment before, during and after the meeting with Bayern.

Emery’s side lacked the snap and aggression that marked the win over Bayern, with even the second-half introduction of talisman substitute Jhon Duran, the match-winner against the Germans, unable to lift the mood despite being brought on to huge applause.

Villa’s fans did their best to rouse their side but it was to no avail as they once again relied on the excellence of keeper Emi Martinez, who had more work to do than opposite number Andre Onana – although it did not actually amount to very much.

In the end, the animated Emery and his players almost accepted they would have to settle for a draw but this has still been another highly satisfactory week in the development of Aston Villa.