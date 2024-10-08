NBA legend Fisher in Kenya to conduct junior basketball coaching clinic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – “True growth can only happen when girls have opportunities,” those are the words of NBA legend Derek Fisher ahead of a one-day basketball coaching clinic on his Kenyan tour.

Fisher, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers will on Wednesday conduct Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA basketball clinic in Nairobi for 80 participants comprising of 40 girls and 40 boys below 18 years to celebrate the official launch of Safaricom Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA program. NBA Legend Derek Fisher addressing a press conference in Nairobi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Fisher, who was the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) from 2019 to 2022, believes the only way to grow the game of basketball in Kenya is to provide a platform to the juniors.

“We know when young people are provided opportunities, they will grow to become better versions of themselves and so to have the Junior NBA/WNBA clinics in Kenya is a huge milestone,” Fisher, who is on his maiden Africa tour said.

He added, “And so, the opportunity to help grow the game of basketball in Kenya is something that we’re looking forward to. As a person from a small city in a very small State in the USA, access to opportunity is what drove the growth for me personally and professionally to be able to whether it was playing at a nearby court or to have structured play at a local boys and girls club.”

-Take on LeBron, Bronny James NBA history – LeBron James and his son Bronny James Jr. PHOTO/Yahoo Sports

Commenting on NBA history that saw LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father-son duo to play together on the same team during the Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns, legendary Fisher said;

“I am excited to see the history made. We should not judge Bronny in the same way that his dad has been judged for the last 21 years, they are very different and so we should give Bronny time to allow his career develop and then we will decide later on how good he is,” Fisher, who played alongside the late Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal at Lakers told Capital Sport.