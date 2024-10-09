Liverpool keeper Allison set for lengthy spell out after hamstring injury - Capital Sports
Allison down injured against Palace. PHOTO/ESPN

English Premiership

Liverpool keeper Allison set for lengthy spell out after hamstring injury

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Oct 9 – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is expected to be out until at least mid-November with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international was hurt in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros after 79 minutes.

Liverpool do not expect Alisson to be back before the next international break, which takes place 11-19 November following a round of league games.

Prior to that, the Premier League leaders face top-flight matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa, while they play RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher missed the game at Palace because of illness but is expected to replace Alisson in goal.

“It is quite clear then that he [Kelleher] is the number two,” said Liverpool boss Arne Slot following the game at Selhurst Park.

“Otherwise, the last time Alisson was injured I would have played Vit, but I played Caoimhin. So Caoimhin is the number two and did really well.”

Kelleher came in for Alisson when the 32-year-old had a spell out in September, playing in a league win against Bournemouth and League Cup victory against West Ham.

Liverpool’s first game following the November international break is at Southampton on 24 November, before they then face Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United and local rivals Everton.

