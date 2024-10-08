Junior Starlets land morale boosting victory over Dominican Republic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets picked up a massive, morale-boosting come-from-behind 3-1 victory over hosts Dominican Republic, in their last friendly match in Santiago on Tuesday, ahead of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup which kicks off in a week’s time.

Starlets conceded early, but showed superb maturity to rise and score three goals to win the match, a victory that earns them massive confidence ahead of their opening game.

Emerging Starlets in action against the Dominican Republic. PHOTO/FKF

The home girls opened the scoring early, but Starlets fought to level via Valerie Nekesa. Marion Serenge then scored the second goal just before halftime, with Lindey Atieno scoring the third with nine minutes left.

Starlets have now played four high profile matches before the World Cup.

They won against Valencia CF and Intercity CF with identical 4-1 scorelines, while they drew 1-1 with Portugal, a match where they also came from a goal down. All these matches were played during their 11-day training camp in Spain.

Emerging Starlets in action against the Dominican Republic. PHOTO/FKF

The Kenyan girls open their campaign against England on October 17, and with the confidence picked from their build up process, hope to start with a win.