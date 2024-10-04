I don't want trophies if I'm on the bench – Ramsdale - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. PHOTO/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

I don’t want trophies if I’m on the bench – Ramsdale

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 4 – Southampton and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he left Arsenal because he did not “want to win trophies if I was sitting on the bench”.

He joined Southampton from title-challengers Arsenal this summer in a £25m move on a four-year contract.

Last season David Raya replaced 26-year-old Ramsdale as the Gunners’ number one.

The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United keeper made just six Premier League appearances that season, but has started Southampton’s past four top-flight matches.

“If I was sitting on the bench, it [winning a trophy] wouldn’t have meant that much to me,” Ramsdale told BBC One’s Football Focus when asked about his move.

“I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not to just sit on a bench.

“Getting out and playing was my aim so I’m lucky I found myself here at Southampton.”

Southampton, in 19th, travel to third-placed Arsenal in their next match on Saturday, 5 October (15:00 BST).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Martin’s not going to change’

Southampton have picked up just one point from six league matches this season, at home against fellow newly-promoted club Ipswich Town.

Last time out, a 3-1 defeat at rivals Bournemouth, Saints had almost 60% possession but only created three on-target chances.

Ramsdale, though, believes manager Russell Martin will not be too concerned with his side’s start.

“Martin is top,” he added. “His enthusiasm, the way he wants to play, the way he wants to do things – he’s going to stick by it.

“He’s not going to change because other people say he needs to.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved