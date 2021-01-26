Obiri, Kamworor confirmed for loaded Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon field

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Four-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and reigning world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri have been added to what is already a loaded field for this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon scheduled for February 19.

Obiri who last year hinted she is thinking of transitioning to road running after the Tokyo Olympics will be making her debut in the Half Marathon.

She will face off with reigning Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, World Half Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who is also the all-women world record holder.

Also lining up for the contest is reigning marathon world champion Ruth Chepngetich, who recently clocked a remarkable time of 1.05.06 at the New Delhi Half Marathon.

Peres is no stranger to the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, having won the 2017 edition, where she achieved her personal best time of 1.05.06. Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates during a past race. Photo/COURTESY

Kamworor meanwhile will be making his first competitive appearance in almost a year after spending time out with injury after being knocked down by a motorbike as he trained on his own in Eldoret.

The former world champion and record holder will face a tough field on his return with several big names also confirmed for the race in the Gulf.

Compatriot Kibiwott Kandie, the current holder of the World Half Marathon record has also been confirmed. Kandie ran 57:32 to break the world record at the Valencia Half Marathon last year.

Also part of the race is reigning world champion, Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo.

Returning to the race is Kenyan Stephen Kiprop who won the contest in 2019, with a personal best time of 58.42, sharing the course record with Bedan Karoki. Karoki has also confirmed he will compete at the race.

European half marathon record-holder Julien Wanders of Switzerland is also confirmed to return for yet another year. Wanders set the record with a time of 59.13, coming 4th place overall.