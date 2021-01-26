Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hellen Obiri punches the air in delight after winning the 5,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on October 3, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Obiri, Kamworor confirmed for loaded Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon field

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Four-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and reigning world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri have been added to what is already a loaded field for this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon scheduled for February 19.

Obiri who last year hinted she is thinking of transitioning to road running after the Tokyo Olympics will be making her debut in the Half Marathon.

She will face off with reigning Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, World Half Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who is also the all-women world record holder.

Also lining up for the contest is reigning marathon world champion Ruth Chepngetich, who recently clocked a remarkable time of 1.05.06 at the New Delhi Half Marathon.

Peres is no stranger to the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, having won the 2017 edition, where she achieved her personal best time of 1.05.06.

  • Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates during a past race. Photo/COURTESY

Kamworor meanwhile will be making his first competitive appearance in almost a year after spending time out with injury after being knocked down by a motorbike as he trained on his own in Eldoret.

The former world champion and record holder will face a tough field on his return with several big names also confirmed for the race in the Gulf.

Compatriot Kibiwott Kandie, the current holder of the World Half Marathon record has also been confirmed. Kandie ran 57:32 to break the world record at the Valencia Half Marathon last year.

Also part of the race is reigning world champion, Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Returning to the race is Kenyan Stephen Kiprop who won the contest in 2019, with a personal best time of 58.42, sharing the course record with Bedan Karoki. Karoki has also confirmed he will compete at the race.

European half marathon record-holder Julien Wanders of Switzerland is also confirmed to return for yet another year. Wanders set the record with a time of 59.13, coming 4th place overall.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved