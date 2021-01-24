Connect with us

Kisumu Hot Stars brush aside Sony Sugar in National Super League

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kisumu Hot Stars formerly Chemelil Sugar climbed four placed up in the National Super League to sit 10th after brushing aside hosts Sony Sugar 3-0 at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw Kisumu Hot Stars bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Kisumu All-Stars last weekend.

Godfrey Okeya netted a brace in the second half to supplement Vincent Wanga’s opener in the first half to see the visitors Kisumu Hot Stars collect maximum points as they seek to return to the top flight league next season.

Kisumu Hot Stars coach Charles Odero remains hopeful that the win will inspire his charges to continue with the winning run when they face tough side Talanta FC in their trip to Nairobi.

“Our boys played excellent, our plan was to counter attack and defend, this brought us good results,” said Odero after the match.

Sony FC assistant Coach Andrew Ongwae said they had plans to scoop maximum points but the loss caught them off-guard.

“We took a lot of time to settle in the first have but we tried to fix our mistake in the second half,” Ongwae noted.

The coach promised to work on his defence ahead of their next assignment away to Nairobi Stima.

-By Rosemary Onchari-

