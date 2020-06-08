Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a social media post.

The world 800m champion was photographed holding a pair of white toddler Nike shoes. The image had no more information save for a couple of emojis as the caption.

⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/9B2MXL2YgY— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 4, 2020

Violet posted a similar picture of two adult legs and the white toddler shoes in the centre. Both posts suggest the same thing, are Caster and Violet expecting?

View this post on Instagram 💖 A post shared by Ledile Violet (@ledile_violet_s) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

The couple got married in 2015 and their fans are overjoyed at the prospect of an addition to their family. So if you couldn't handle me are your kids going to be able to handle mine?— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 7, 2020 ⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/yAcKGWDpZY— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 6, 2020 ⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/nfzFIINj3X— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 5, 2020 ⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/TkTDQkPz83— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 5, 2020 ⭐🌟⭐ pic.twitter.com/QSeDrD0tZB— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 6, 2020

Here is what some of their fans had to say:

Congrats!!! So happy for you guys💕— Fiona Marshall (@fionajmarshall) June 6, 2020

Bathong I can't wait to see bundle of joy's cute picture 😍🥰🥰— clara🇮🇹@ngakoana (@RangaClara) June 6, 2020

So so so happy for you. After everything you've been through both of you deserve happiness. Wow just wow. 🥰🥰🥰🥰❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🇿🇦🇿🇦— Bernedene Basson12 (@BBasson12) June 5, 2020

I'm so elated for you Caster and Vio. 💕💕— Monique Weits (@Moniqueweits) June 5, 2020

This is better than any gold medal, best wishes to Bub and you two beautiful Mums❤️❤️❤️— Kirsti Miller ⚽️🏉 (@KirstiMiller30) June 6, 2020

You and Sis Vio deserve all the happiness. Good luck on your sleepless nights🙈Congratulations!!— Thato Malindi (@ThatoMalindi1) June 6, 2020

Caster are gonna use those shows to run for Marathon or what… I don't understand. pic.twitter.com/IzUOP2QM2P— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 4, 2020

Yazi bengithi bayakusukela, banomona!! Kanti hey hey….is me the fool la😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KjTHPcBbW2— South African Gigalow (@SGigalow) June 4, 2020

3310 wena! Never die, die by mistake pic.twitter.com/TO4HRJ22i0— Nompumelelo Zungu (@MpoomeZungu) June 4, 2020

Another one?!?!? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) June 4, 2020

Me jumping into my own conclusions… 😉 Congratulations to you and yours pic.twitter.com/admWRJznDa— 🇧🇼The Mover 🇧🇼 (@BlessSeretse) June 4, 2020

Yaz mina I don’t see anywhere that says she is pregnant or expecting or whatever. What if she is advertising Nike nje. Phela she is an ambassador of Nike . Yaz niya phapha mara 😕 pic.twitter.com/g4jYUUyWkA— Rakgadi (@Rebecca_Made) June 4, 2020

Come on spit it out, she's what? pic.twitter.com/CenEYn7jxa— M T H I Z O Z O (@DominiMKDo) June 4, 2020

By Briefly SA

