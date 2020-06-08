Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a social media post.
The world 800m champion was photographed holding a pair of white toddler Nike shoes. The image had no more information save for a couple of emojis as the caption.
Violet posted a similar picture of two adult legs and the white toddler shoes in the centre. Both posts suggest the same thing, are Caster and Violet expecting?
The couple got married in 2015 and their fans are overjoyed at the prospect of an addition to their family.
Here is what some of their fans had to say:
By Briefly SA