Caster Semenya wife named Violet Raseboya will be marking fourth anniversary since they got married. Photo/COURTESY

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a social media post.

The world 800m champion was photographed holding a pair of white toddler Nike shoes. The image had no more information save for a couple of emojis as the caption.

 

Violet posted a similar picture of two adult legs and the white toddler shoes in the centre. Both posts suggest the same thing, are Caster and Violet expecting?

 

💖

The couple got married in 2015 and their fans are overjoyed at the prospect of an addition to their family.

Here is what some of their fans had to say:

By Briefly SA

