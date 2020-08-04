Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nadiem Amiri joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hoffenheim in July 2019

coronavirus

Leverkusen quarantine Amiri after COVID-19 contact

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Aug 4Bayer Leverkusen said on Tuesday midfielder Nadiem Amiri is in quarantine having had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and will miss this week’s Europa League clash at home to Rangers.

Leverkusen said the 23-year-old attacking midfielder had “brief contact in private with someone with the coronavirus” and has been separated from the squad for a week.

Ahead of Thursday’s last 16, second-leg meeting, Leverkusen hold a 3-1 lead after winning in Glasgow before the competition was halted in March due to the pandemic.

Should Leverkusen reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they would face Inter Milan or Getafe next Monday, they will again be without Amiri, who made three appearances for Germany in 2019.

The club’s director of football Rudi Voeller praised Amiri for telling Leverkusen about a possible infection, although players are tested regularly.

“This procedure shows that our hygiene measures are working and that the players are sensitive to the corona issue,” Voeller said in a statement.

“Nadiem’s behaviour is exemplary and important.

“Particularly in view of the current increase in the number of infections in Germany, this is an example of a serious and responsible approach to the pandemic.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Germany has recorded 211,281 cases of the illness and 9,156 deaths.

The daily number of new infections has reached 950 in recent weeks, hitting levels not seen since May.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved