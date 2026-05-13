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Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED

English Premier League

Man Utd chiefs to recommend Carrick for permanent job

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MANCHESTER, England, May 13, 2026 – Michael Carrick is expected to be recommended to Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the permanent boss of Manchester United by the club’s senior executives.

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Former United midfielder Carrick, 44, has been viewed as favourite for the job since securing qualification for next season’s Champions League during a successful period as caretaker head coach.

United intended to delay making a decision on appointing a successor to Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January, until the end of the season.

However, as first reported by The Athletic, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are thought to have concluded Carrick is the right man for the job and will tell Ratcliffe of their choice this week.

Providing minority shareholder Ratcliffe agrees, United will begin formal talks with Carrick before his future is confirmed.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge, losing just twice, to guide United from seventh to third in the Premier League table and secure a return to the Champions League.

No Premier League club has won more points than the 33 Manchester United have collected since Carrick’s appointment on 13 January.

Carrick oversaw victories over title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal as he won each of his first four matches in charge in a superb start to his role as caretaker.

A seven-game unbeaten run was eventually ended in March, but subsequent key victories over Champions League rivals Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool helped to ensure a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

United were in disarray when Amorim was dismissed, with poor results and disagreements over the Portuguese’s tactics and formation leading to an increasingly strained relationship with club officials towards the end of his 14-month tenure.

But Carrick, who also had a three-game stint as United’s temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in 2021, has steadied the club and impressed with his work on and off the pitch.

Carrick has made a positive impression behind the scenes and been praised internally for his commitment to United’s youth development programme.

He has repeatedly stressed his belief in taking a long-term view with his decisions – he has been involved in discussions about recruitment – and a succession of United players have called for Carrick to be given the job full-time.

United have been assessing other options, but some, such as England boss Thomas Tuchel, have decided to stay where they are, while Luis Enrique remains committed to PSG.

Carrick’s side conclude their 2025-26 campaign with fixtures against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, 17 May and a final-day trip to Brighton on 24 May.

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