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Kenya's Edwin Too in action at the Africa Championships in Accra, Ghana. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Accra Too Hot for Too as Kenyan athlete pursues glory at Africa Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 – Kenya’s Edwin Too has decried the sweltering heat in Ghana as he continues his bid for a medal at the African Championships in Accra.

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Too says he has so far enjoyed the sights and sounds in the West African country save for the high temperatures in the capital.

“Ghana is very good, it’s only that it is very hot. We are trying our best to adapt to the weather, the environment…but everything is good,” the 31-year-old said.

Too was the first Kenyan to take to the field on the opening day of competition on Tuesday, competing in the men’s decathlon.

The African bronze medallist ended the day in third place with 2294 points after competing in the men’s 100m, shot put and the long jump – a result he described as satisfactory.

“So far, I am in third position overall…I have 2294 points. There are still two more events to go, that is the high jump and 400m and I am hopeful,” Too said.

Too is fixed upon another podium place at the continental level, following a successful year in 2024.

The National Police Service (NPS) athlete won silver at the African Games in Accra, garnering 7140 points, before amassing 7132 points to claim bronze at the African Championships in the same year, in Douala, Cameroon.

Firmly in the driver’s seat to reach the podium, Too is counting on the support of his countrymen to spur him forward.

“Thank you for the support and continue doing so as we go for medals. We are pushing hard for a medal…whatever the colour is a win for us. We are here to defend our title (overall) and I hope we are going to go home with it,” he said.

Team Kenya will be looking to usurp South Africa who topped the medal standings for the last edition with nine gold, four silver and six bronze.

Kenya finished second with five gold, seven bronze and seven silver.

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