What next for Naibois youngster after winning coveted award?

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8, 2026 – Nairobi United youngster Kevin Wangaya is dreaming of a call-up to the national football team, Harambee Stars, following his recent rich vein of form.

Wangaya says playing for the senior side is an opportunity he would never pass up on considering what it would represent for his career.

The defensive midfielder believes the recipe for success includes hard work, self-belief and the grace of God.

“I think for now I’ll just keep my head down and pray to God to give me the strength to be on the field each and every other day…and also to keep working because once I keep working, that’s when I’ll be seen and the rest will come from the coach. I’m ready and I think I’ll make it just by working hard and putting God first,” the youngster said.

Wangaya was crowned the FKF Premier League player of the month, for April, after a pivotal role in Naibois’ slaloming run in which they won thrice and drew once.

The young blood was responsible for three goals and four assists in the past month, starring in almost all matches.

Kevin Wangaya (right) in action against Posta Rangers. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

It began on April 1 with a goal in their 1-1 draw with Mara Sugar, before scoring and assisting in Naibois’ 4-2 demolition of Murang’a Seal – two weeks later.

He then added to his tally with another goal in the FKF Cup against Posta Rangers – inspiring them to a 2-0 victory.

The youngster’s last strike was against Mathare United, a 19th minute goal that got them on the way to a 2-1 win.

His sizzling performance notwithstanding, Wangaya is keen not to claim all the plaudits for himself but instead pointed to his teammates for the achievements.

It is a healthy return for a player who has been keen to make up for the lost time during which he was clubless as he kept pushing for a move to another team beyond the borders.

During the period in football wilderness, Wangaya spent time keeping his muscles and mind occupied by participating in various estate tournaments.

In the January transfer window, he was among new arrivals at Nairobi United as the Johnson Sakaja-owned went on a shopping spree to boost their ranks.

Wangaya has proven to be an astute buy, taking to the top flight as a duck to water with performances that have been a timely reminder of why he was long considered one of the country’s hottest prospects.

His storming return notwithstanding, Wangaya is keen not to hog all the plaudits to himself, rather he credits his teammates for settling well to life at his new club.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I thank my teammates also. The whole team, Nairobi United, technical Bench, each and everyone who was involved in this. It’s an award for Nairobi United because without them I wouldn’t be able to be the Player of the Month,” he said.

Up next for Wangaya and Co is a reunion with his old employer, Kariobangi Sharks, at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kariobangi Sharks youngster Humphrey Aroko dancing with his SportPesa League Player of the Month Award for February, flanked by his teammates.

The midfielder admits it will be an emotional occasion to turn up against his former club considering the role the slumboys played in his football education.

One player the youngster is looking forward to seeing is his former teammate at club and national level, Humphrey Aroko.

Wangaya reveals he is a huge admirer of Aroko, who has equally been a revelation for Sharks in the present season.

That Aroko was crowned the league’s best player of the month for March is evidence that age is nothing but a number when it comes to readiness to play at the top level.

“The last month I was happy for him. I also voted for him because he was having a very good run. He was scoring and assisting, which is so nice to see other players that you know perform well,” Wangaya said.

Pleasantries aside, Wangaya is not under illusion about the tough test that awaits them come Sunday.

William Muluya’s charges are flirting with relegation and sit 16th on the log with 30 points.

Regardless, Wangaya says Naibois will be well advised not to treat Sharks with kid gloves.

“It’s going to be a tough game because Kariubangi Sharks, my former team, is a good team. They have good players, technical players, a very passing team. I think it’s going to be a tough one, but we are equal to the task and we are working so hard to get the three points,” he said.

A win on Sunday will push them a step closer to a dream debut in the top flight after promotion from the National Super League (NSL).

Going into the tie, they lie fourth with 48 points from 30 matches, which is already a bumper return on investment (ROI) for a team that many would have baptised as relegation candidates, beforehand.