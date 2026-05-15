“I haven’t Played Because For The Coach I’ve Been The Fourth Striker, Says Troubled Mbappe

MADRID, Spain, May 15 – Kylian Mbappe says he is the fourth-choice striker at Real Madrid after he was left out of the starting line-up for their 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.

The Frenchman was whistled by his own fans as he came off the bench and entered the Bernabeu pitch in the 69th minute on Thursday.

Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono started ahead of the 27-year-old in attack.

Mbappe had missed Real’s past two matches with a thigh injury, including Sunday’s defeat by Barcelona which handed their rivals the La Liga title.

The World Cup winner has faced scrutiny over his commitment to the club in recent weeks while an online petition calling for ‘Mbappe Out’ attracted tens of millions of signatures.

“I’m 100% fine,” said the 27-year-old, who is Real’s top scorer this season with 41 goals in 41 games.

“I haven’t played because for the coach I’ve been the fourth striker in the squad behind Mastantuono, Vini and Gonzalo.”

“I was ready to start, it’s his decision (manager Alvaro Arbeloa) and it always has to be respected.

“I have no problem at all with Arbeloa. You have to accept the coach’s philosophy and I have to do better to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono.”

Arbeloa denied Mbappe’s claim and said he could not have started the match after missing the Barcelona game.

“I had a conversation with him before the game and I don’t know what he could have interpreted,” the Spaniard said.

“For me it is very clear that a player who four days ago could not be on the bench, today should not start. Especially because it’s not a final, it’s not a game of life or death.”

Real have endured another year without silverware, leading to rumblings of discontent which only grew louder as they lost to Barcelona.

Earlier this week club president Florentino Perez gave a rare and explosive news conference in which he went on the attack against those he said were trying to undermine the club.

The criticism aimed at Mbappe intensified when pictures showing him on a yacht in Sardinia – the player had been given time off to recover from injury – emerged as Real Madrid were playing a match against Espanyol.

The fans’ reaction to Mbappe was not the only show of unhappiness at Thursday’s game – stewards removed a banner which read “Florentino go now”.

Mbappe appeared to laugh off the jeers and when asked about it after the game told reporters: “The whistles… that’s life, you can’t change the opinion of the people when they are angry.

“It’s the life of a Real Madrid player and a famous player like me.

“Footballers don’t always have to understand, they have to accept and look forward and change the situation.”

But there were cheers on the night too – when Gonzalo Garcia put Madrid in front shortly before half-time and when Jude Bellingham added a late second against the already relegated visitors.