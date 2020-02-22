In photos: how it went down -Mwamba knock Impala in Kenya Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Mwamba RFC are still in contention for the Kenya Cup title that they are aiming to lift for the first time in 37 years, this is thanks to their 15-11 victory over Impala to boost their chances of sealing a slot in the playoff. Capital Sport looks behind the lens how the crunch unveiled.
Mwamba collected four points that saw them climb to fourth on 38 points dislodging Oilers who lost 43-13 to champions KCB RFC in the other fixture hosted at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.
The win at Nairobi Railway Club, was Mwamba’s second in a row and it meant a lot for Kulabu as far as their dream of winning the Kenya Cup is concerned ahead of their final match against Nondescripts.
Comments