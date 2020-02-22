In photos: how it went down -Mwamba knock Impala in Kenya Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mwamba RFC fans enjoying the moment with a selfie as their team inched closer to sealing the 2019/2020 Kenya Cup playoff slot. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Mwamba RFC are still in contention for the Kenya Cup title that they are aiming to lift for the first time in 37 years, this is thanks to their 15-11 victory over Impala to boost their chances of sealing a slot in the playoff. Capital Sport looks behind the lens how the crunch unveiled.

Mwamba RFC’s Sabala Tendwa in jubilation after seeing his Kulabu side silence Impala Saracens 15-11 to climb fifth in the standing on 38 points. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mwamba collected four points that saw them climb to fourth on 38 points dislodging Oilers who lost 43-13 to champions KCB RFC in the other fixture hosted at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.

Mwamba RFC’s Sabala Tendwa joined by his teammates to celebrate the important victory. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mwamba RFC’S Patrick Ruhiu is tackled by Impala defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The win at Nairobi Railway Club, was Mwamba’s second in a row and it meant a lot for Kulabu as far as their dream of winning the Kenya Cup is concerned ahead of their final match against Nondescripts.

Mwamba RFC’s Edwin Machanje and Patrick Ruhiu with Deus Mudaki goes for an aerial Ball. Photo: RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mwamba RFC’s Deus Mudaki is tackled by Impala Saracens’ Alvin Marube in their Kenya Cup penultimate round match played at the Nairobi Railway Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mwamba RFC’s Edwin Machanje is tackled by Impala Saracen’s Davies Makori during their Kenya Cup match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mwamba RFC’s Michael Okello beats Impala Saracens Xavier Bett during their Kenya Cup match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simba Head Coach Paul Odera and Tito Oduk follows the action ast Mwamba beat Impala Saracens to close on Kenya Cup playoff slot. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

