Gor’s Joash Onyango named 2019 LG/SJAK Player of the Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has been named the 2019/LG Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Year after a brilliant season that steered titans K’Ogalo to lifting a record 18th Kenyan Premier League title.

Onyango, who was also part of Kenya’s Harambee Stars squad to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, was feted on Monday night in a black-tie gala night graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed at the Nairobi National Meseum.

The K’Ogalo center-back went home with a cool Ksh1 million accompanied with an LG 55-inch smart television plus a glittering trophy engraved with his name for memories.

He beat his former team-mate Francis Kahata and Ulinzi Stars striker and Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng to the converted gong.

Joash Onyango was the biggest winner of the night after bagging the defender of the year accolade ahead of Kelvin Wesonga of Sony Sugar who was 1st runners-up while Brian Otieno of Bandari FC was third.

Ex-Bandari FC custodian Faruk Shikalo won the Golden Glove after keeping 13 clean sheets, taking the award ahead of Sofapaka’s Justine Ndikumana who was second while Western Stima’s Samuel ‘Abawa’ Odhiambo was placed third.

Kahata dominated the midfielder of the year award, winning it against Abdalla Hassan of Bandari was second while Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya settled for third.

Enosh Ochieng was named the Golden Boot winner after notching 20 goals, Kakamega Homeboy veteran striker Allan Wanga was second with 18 goals as Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba was placed third with 17 goals.

The new young player went to striker David Majak of Tusker FC who scooped the award, flooring Nzoia Sugar’s Jackson Dwang who was second while Daniel Sakari of Kakamega Homeboyz took third place.

Immediate former Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay scooped the coach of the year award after guiding K’Ogalo to the 18th KPL title, Bandari FC’s Bernard Mwalala was second while John Baraza of Sofapaka took the third spot.

Experienced team doctor of Tusker FC and Harambee Stars Dr Wilson Makanga was awarded the President’s award that came along with Ksh100,000.

All the category winners walked home with Ksh250,000 and a 49-inch LG smart television alongside a trophy, the 1st runners-up pocketed Ksh150,000 and a fridge while 2nd runners-up received Ksh100,000 and a microwave all courtesy of title sponsors electronic firm LG.

-2019 LG/SJAK Awards winners-

MVP

Joash Onyango -Gor Mahia

Golden Glove

1.Faruk Shikalo (Bandari)

Justine Ndikumana (Sofapaka) Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defender

1.Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar) Brian Otieno (Bandari FC)

Midfielder

1.Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia)

Abdalla Hassan (Bandari FC) Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United)

Golden Boot

1.Enosh Ochieng 20 goal (Ulinzi Stars)

Allan Wanga 18 goals (Kakamega Homeboyz) Umaru Kasumba 17 goals (Sofapaka)

New Young Player

1.David Majaka (Tusker FC)

Jackson Dwang (Nzoia FC) Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Coach of the year

1.Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia)

Bernard Mwalala (Bandari FC) John Baraza (Sofapaka)

President Award

Dr. Wilson Makanga

