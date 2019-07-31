Four-star Wiyeta stroll into Copa semi-final

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 31 – Though not in her best element Wiyeta skipper Jamila Amida still managed a goal and an assist as 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls from Rift Valley strolled into the final of the Copa Coca-Cola Schools Championship with a 4-0 win over Central’s Njambini in Kisumu on Wednesday.

Jacinta Karemana scored twice in the rout as Wiyeta qualified for their fourth consecutive semi-final and are seeking their second Copa crown.

Wiyeta will be joined in the last four by Kobala and Maeni High Schools. Maeni were in no mood to make mistakes as they thrashed Eastern Region’s Itaara 8-0.

Noela Aruko scored four goals to lead the onslaught, before Suzy Totolo added a brace, while Nanjala Annety and Makamu Annet scored a goal apiece.

Kobala meanwhile beat Coast Region’s Waa Girls 2-0 courtesy of an off the bench brace by Yvonne Andawa with Fridah Chiwaya scoring the consolation for Waa.

The last team for the semi-final slot will be decided tomorrow between three teams Ugari, Dagoretti Mixed and Njambini.

Favorites Wiyeta meanwhile will look to finish their group campaign with a 100pc record in their final group game and will borrow a leaf from their performance against a tough Njambini side.

Karemana broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when she raced on to a flicked ball by Amida before shooting low past the keeper who had been drawn off her line. Edna Nanda had a similar chance in the ninth minute, but she could not hit an effort on target.

At the stroke of halftime, Karemana had a chance to double her tally when she raced behind the defense again, but her shot was saved by the impressive Njambini keeper.

Wiyeta then closed down the game in the second half, Swaum Masungo doubling their advantage just four minutes after the restart when she raced behind the high defense line before beating the keeper from a tight angle.

Karemana had another chance with a shot from inside the box but keeper Faith Keya saved with her feet. Keya was at hand to make another great save, leaping to her right to tip over Nanda’s volley for a corner.

But there was not stopping Waa’s super girl Amida who made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Karemana was fouled inside the box. The diminutive midfielder then sealed the deal with a goal at the death, tapping home simply after Nanda’s initial shot hit the upright.