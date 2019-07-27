Morans fall to DR Congo in FIBA Afrocan final

Shares

Kenya’s Tyler Okari attempts to find a way past Congolese players during their FIBA Afrocan final in Mali

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kenya came short at the final of the FIBA Afrocan championship in Bamako, Mali, losing 82-61 to the Democratic Republic of Congo despite starting the game well and leading at half time.

The Congolese turned the tables on the Kenyan Morans in the second half of the game, taking advantage of their nerves and rushed shooting to punish the mistakes immediately.

Despite the loss, the Morans leave Mali heads up having qualified for a continental showpiece for the first time in 26 years and going all the way to the final, beating some of the continent’s best teams in the process.

