Le Roy presence inspired Migne in Stars’ win

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 28 – Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has disclosed that the presence of his mentor Clade Le Roy at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night played a role in motivating him to ensure Stars collected three points against Tanzania in their crucial Group C fixture.

Migne was tutored by Le Roy, during most of his career working in Congo Brazzaville and across various countries in Africa and he said he felt ashamed when he the thought of losing to Tanzania crossed in his mind.

“My mentor Claude Le Roy was there in the game and I remember when I was with him, he was not afraid to play and play to win. One moment, I can accept to lose, but at least we have to play. I learn also with him in the nine years we were together that it was not necessary to be afraid to put young players on the field,” Migne explained.

“I was thinking of him today (Leroy) and unfortunately he is not here in the tournament because Togo was not qualified. During one moment in the game I was so disappointed to be a loser infront of him. But after the game, I was happy,” Migne said.

In a crazy game that Migne had to do a sub as early as the 30th minute, Stars twice came from behind before man of the match Michael Olunga scored a sensational winner nine minutes to time.

“The message (at half time) was never give up. I knew we would have opportunities. It was a difficult game, a crazy game and at this time the coach is a spectator. But I am hapy because in terms of team spirit we showed some qualities. We played as a team and in this way it is possible to achieve something,” Migne stated.

He added; “I am happy we won the first victory with stake at AFCON. We have written a good story in Kenyan football and now everything is possible in the last game. We have nothing to lose. I am really happy for the players, they deserve it.”

He believes that Kenya can write history but says there is no pressure to do so, insisting they will be in to play their best.

“When we played Ghana, no one was able to bet on Kenya for victory. It will be the same in four days but I will always bet on my team. We have to send a good image of Kenyan football, to learn and to be there in all the game,” he stated.

Stars will face Senegal on Monday evening in Cairo and in the least, a draw will take them through as one of the best four third placed teams while a win will automatically guarantee them a place in the last 16 as Group C runners up.