Kenya bag bronze in Beach Volleyball

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Kenya’s Beach volleyball pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomie Too won bronze at the inaugural Africa Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde as Kenya finished the competition with three medals.

Kenya bagged bronze after beating hosts Cape Verde by straight sets of 21-6, 21-11 to add on Kenya’s medals after winning silver in the men’s half marathon and the men’s tennis team.

With the teams evenly matched at 2-2 in the first set, it soon went south for the hosts who fell to 8-3, then 11-3 before the first technical time out.

On resumption, Cape Verde could not hold their serve and Kenya cruised to 17-4, 20-5 before easily taking the set 21-6.

The second set took a similar path with Kenya racing to a 6-1 lead, seemly in a hurry to wrap up the match. Cape Verde had not settled and fell 9-2 before calling a time out.

This helped as on return, they gained three points against Kenya’s 1 to move to 10-5.

Before the next time out, they gave Kenya six points and gained only one for 15-2 at the second time out. Kenya went on to wrap the set 21-11, 2-0 for the match to bag the bronze medal.