Wazito, Kisumu earn KPL promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Wazito FC returned to the Kenyan Premier League joined by Kisumu All Stars after finishing first and second respectively in the National Super League 2018/19 season that concluded Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Stima beat Eldoret Youth 4-2 to finish third and set up the KPL promotion playoff against Posta Rangers.

To win the trophy that was stretched down to the wire, Wazito ripped apart St Joseph’s Youth FC 7-0 at the Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo while Kisumu handed relegated Thika United a 6-1 thrashing to earn automatic promotion to the top flight league.

The three teams came into the final round separated only by a single point with Wazito holding the advantage that saw them conclude the season as the best team with 81 points, just one aheadof Kisumu who finished second.

Dates for the second legged KPL promotion playoff are yet to be confirmed but the fact that no second tier side has ever claimed victory in the playoff against the top tier opposition could be difficult reading for Stima who narrowly missed out on the slot in last season’s campaign where they finished 4th.

Ushuru FC, who this season missed out on a top 3 finish having finished in 4th place, have played in the playoffs twice in succession. Losing to Thika United in 2017 and Nakumatt FC in 2018.

At the opposite end of the table, Kangemi All Stars, Thika and Green Commandos have been confirmed as the relegation casualties.

-Final round results-

Kenya Police 2-2 Ushuru (Karuturi Grounds)

Migori Youth 2-0 Kangemi All-Stars (Awendo Stadium)

Fortune Sacco vs Modern Coast Rangers (Kianyaga Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars 1-2 Nairobi City Stars (Hope Center)

Green Commandos vs Coast Stima (Bukhungu Stadium)

Wazito 7-1 St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo)

Administration Police vs Bidco United (Ruaraka Grounds)

Thika United 1-7 Kisumu All Stars (Thika Stadium)

Shabana 3-1 FC Talanta (Gusii Stadium)

Eldoret Youth 2-4 Nairobi Stima (Eldoret Show Grounds)

-Additional reporting from Soka.co.ke-