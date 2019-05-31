Keyboard warriors to clash in Saturday’s #KOT5Aside

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Keyboard warriors will on Saturday for a moment be offline and put their concentration on the pitch when the third edition of the #KOT5Aside football tournament will go down at the Ligi Ndogo Ground.

A total of 16 teams will battle for supremacy led by defending champions Handas FC with Ksh100,000 prize money courtesy of telecommunication firm Safaricom to be shared by the podium finishers.

The winner will walk home with Ksh50,000, first runners up gets Ksh 30,000 while third placed will pocket Ksh 20,000.

The tournament will be on Knock-out basis, beginning in the round of 16 with the highlight being the Traditional #KOT5Aside derby pitting Daycare and Chuom which is spearheaded by the Tournament Director SirAlexas told Capital Sport.

“The main idea of starting this tournament is to bring Kenyans On Twitter together to have fan and interact as well as network. We are set for the competition on Saturday and I call on fans to came watch and meet the guys who make trends,” SirAlexas, who is also the founder of the tournament stated.

The participating teams are; Daycare, Chuom, Jet Boys, Wazee wa Kazi, Chap Dee Boyz, Bed Sitter, Cech Mates, Hope FC, Bengaluru, Generali Unfit FC, Gumzo Mtaani, Milimani FC, Uge FC and Konki.

Other co-sponsors in this year’s edition are Jambo Jet, Red Bull who are the official drinking partner and Oddi Bet who will award extra Ksh 50,000 for teams kitted by them if one of them wins the tournament.