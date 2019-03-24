You are here:

KCB RFC down Mwamba in Kenya Cup

Mwamba RFC’s Stephen Sikuta taking on KCB RFC players. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby Club registered their 13th victory of the season after completing a double over Mwamba, winning 20-27 at the Jamhuri Showground on matchday 14 of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup.

KCB ran in four tries, two of which were converted and a penalty against Mwamba’s three tries, one conversion and a penalty.

The bankers pick five points to stay second with 64 points just below Kabras on points difference as the latter beat Top Fry Nakuru 17-34 at NAC.

Mwamba will stay fifth for another week as a result of Nakuru’s defeat to Kabras.

-By Raga House-

