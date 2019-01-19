Football club opens doors to London homeless

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 19 – Crystal Palace have opened up their Selhurst Park stadium to rough sleepers seeking shelter from the winter weather, the English Premier League side said.

A lounge at the south London ground can be turned into a temporary overnight shelter for up 10 rough sleepers whenever temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

Under a deal with the Croydon Council local authority, people formally identified as sleeping rough are referred to Selhurst Park, where they can access a camp bed for the night, a hot evening meal, breakfast and washing facilities.

Eight people used the shelter on Thursday night, the first time it was opened, the club said in a statement.

The lounge was then converted back again on Friday morning.

“The club wants to be a force for good in the community and we are happy to do our bit to help those most in need,” said chief executive Phil Alexander.