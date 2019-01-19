You are here:

Football Football

Football club opens doors to London homeless

by
Football
Shares
Crystal Palace have been using their stadium to shelter the homeless © AFP / Glyn KIRK

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 19 – Crystal Palace have opened up their Selhurst Park stadium to rough sleepers seeking shelter from the winter weather, the English Premier League side said.

A lounge at the south London ground can be turned into a temporary overnight shelter for up 10 rough sleepers whenever temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

Under a deal with the Croydon Council local authority, people formally identified as sleeping rough are referred to Selhurst Park, where they can access a camp bed for the night, a hot evening meal, breakfast and washing facilities.

Eight people used the shelter on Thursday night, the first time it was opened, the club said in a statement.

The lounge was then converted back again on Friday morning.

“The club wants to be a force for good in the community and we are happy to do our bit to help those most in need,” said chief executive Phil Alexander.

Shares

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments