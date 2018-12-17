KCB crowned Chess champions

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – KCB Chess team have been crowned the best team as the 2018 National Chess Championship came to a close in Nairobi on Sunday.

KCB’s Gwen Jumba won the national women’s champion while Ben Nguku was feted as the national men’s champion tying on joint first with Victor Ngani. Nguku and Jumba walked home with Sh75,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

KCB Group Chief Operating Officer Samuel Makome who is also the chess team patron lauded the players for brilliant performance this year.

“Congratulations are in order to the team for their exemplary performance this year, I wish the players best of luck in the All Africa games.”

In the men’s category, KCB scooped 7 top positions where Nguku emerged victorious followed by Jackson Kamau and Joseph Methu on 7 points.

Defending champion Ben Magana and Ricky Sang tied on 6 points while Philip Singe and Mehul Gohil were 6th and 8th respectively.

“I wish to thank KCB Bank for their immense support over the years. This has been the driving force to my success,” said Jumba.

The 2018 women champ finished all her games undefeated this season and will be keen on building on this success next season.

KCB will be targeting to retain the 2019 Kenya Open Chess Championship, reclaim the national Chess Championship as well as win the national Chess league in 2019.

“We have improved overall in our games, we now need to focus on sharpening our skills next year,” Magana stated.

The Bankers will retain the same squad next year and will be envisaging to up their skills.