Zim striker impresses as AFC, Wazito draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Michelle Katsvairo impressed on Wednesday afternoon as he clocked 90 minutes in AFC Leopards’ 1-1 draw with Wazito FC in a friendly match at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho.

The Zimbabwean forward came straight to the friendly match after arriving in the country and didn’t even know any of his new teammates prior to warm up.

“He came in here today so that we see him and I am impressed with how he played today. He showed good quality and I think he has earned himself a contract,” new head coach Nikola Kavazovic said after the game.

Also present for the afternoon tie is new goalkeeper Rwandese Eric Ndayishimiye who has however not yet finalized details of his contract, but will be able to complete them before the end of the day.

AFC needed a late goal from substitute Marvin Nabwire to play to a 1-1 draw with the second tier Wazito with Ghanaian forward Stephen Owusu having sent them ahead with a first half penalty.

“I am the kind of coach who says that results in pre-season matters, but sometimes it does. I am happy with the way we played today. It is a very sensitive time in pre-season because the players are tired with the heavy workout, but the way they played today is impressive. Maybe just the chances that we missed,” the Serbian coach said after the game.

The tactician fielded a new starting team with the midfield marshalled by Said Tsuma, Victor Majid and Saad Musa with new signing Isaac Kipyegon starting at left back.

Isaac Oduro was pushed into central defense to partner Robinson Kamura.

There wasn’t much action infront of goal in the opening few minutes but Wazito had a brilliant chance when Collins Neto went through on goal after Oduro missed a clearance, but the forward could not hit the back of the net with the keeper to beat.

Nine minutes from halftime, Aziz Okaka came close for AFC with a well volleyed shot from distance, but it went straight to the Wazito keeper. Minutes later, Eugene Mukangula had another chance inside the box but his attempted curling effort wasn’t well executed.

Wazito broke the deadlock a minute to half time when Owusu sent keeper Jairus Adira the wrong way from the penalty spot after Neto was brought down by Dennis Sikhayi inside the box.

Action grew in the second half and Saad Musa tried his luck twice with shots from distance but both never troubled keeper Martin Elung’at.

On the hour mark, Wazito executed a pretty counter attack with Derrick Onyango breaking away on the right and cutting back for Neto whose shot was straight at Adira.

New boy Katsvairo had a chance 10 minutes from time when he was sent through on goal by Tsuma, but his deft touch was pushed behind for a corner by the keeper.

AFC continued to pound for an equalizer and they finally got it five minutes from time when substitute Nabwire rose highest inside the box to nod home a free kick from Brian Marita.