Resurgent Nakumatt stun Posta at Toyoyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Boniface Mukhekhe was at the heart of both goals as Nakumatt FC’s resurgence continued with a well deserved 2-0 win over Posta Rangers at the Camp Toyoyo ground, Sunday afternoon.

Mukhekhe struck a sublime first half volley before forcing Luke Ochieng to head into his own net in the second half as the side eased relegation fears, moving off the bottom three for the first time this season to 15th.

More than once, Nakumatt received ovation from the full house Toyoyo having dominated over Posta with their quick passing and swift movement in small pockets of space.

Nakumatt broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, Boniface Mukhekhe striking a sweet volley on the first take after breaking the offside trap from the right, racing to a Mohammed Nigol long pass from the middle of the park.

Nakumatt continued to dominate, pressing Posta into their own half and forcing them into small errors. Some beautiful feet from Francis Thairu on the by line in the 19th minute saw him skip away from Kennedy Onyango before laying the ball up for Eugene Ambulwa but the defender’s finishing was poor.

Almost immediately, a lapse in concentration saw Posta pay when Faina Jacobs started a throw-in quick to Moses Odhiambo, the veteran turning into the box and slamming a shot that however came off the side netting.

Jacobs almost forced an own goal off Onyango with his cross from the right, but keeper Martin Musalia showed some good reflex skipping to his left to make a fine save.

Onyango, turning out against his immediate former employers was being exploited for all his weaknesses, the quick pressing by Nakumatt often finding him flat footed forcing him to give possession away.

It was no wonder that he was hauled off after 27 minutes for Luke Ochieng, head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo sealing the leaking defense before the damage could grow any worse.

Nakumatt continued to dominate and Mukhekhe should have had two for himself in the 33rd minute when he sneaked in behind Suleiman Ngotho who had controlled the ball inside the box unaware of his surroundings.

However, Mukhekhe’s shot was saved by Musalia who wiped the blushes off his teammate.

In the final 15 minutes of the half, Posta came alive and started playing the ball better, being patient on the build up and reducing their looped balls upfront.

Nine minutes from the break, Posta had their best chance of the half when Georson Likonoh released Jeremiah Wanjala on the right, but the forward’s shot came off the side netting.

In the second half, Nakumatt started by making changes, Odhiambo coming off for Brian Nyakan, the veteran midfielder having picked up a knock in the first half.

However, it was Posta who came back with fight, but they couldn’t get anything meaningful in the final third despite bossing possession. Cavin Odongo was introduced for Luis Tera in a bid to add some spice into the attack.

Likonoh had a chance later on with a shot from the edge of the area that was deflected off for a corner. The mailmen kept pushing, but their finishing left a lot to be desired.

It was Nakumatt who would have the last laugh, scoring the second eight minutes to time. Ochieng headed Mukhekhe’s shot into the box trying to defend it after Nyakan had floated in a cross after racing for the ball on the right.

The second goal deflated Posta and they lost the urge to fight, resorting to long balls which were efficiently dealt with by the Nakumatt defense.