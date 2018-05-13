Wanyama’s rocket voted goal of the season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- The official Tottenham Hotspur supporters’ club members have voted Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama’s rocket of a goal against Liverpool on February 4 at Anfield as the club’s goal of the season.

In that match, Wanyama came off the bench with Spurs trailing Liverpool by a goal scored by Mo Salah in the third minute, but the Stars skipper rocketed a shot from 20 yards out to tie the scores at 1-1. Liverpool went again through Salah, but Spurs drew level with a late Harry Kane penalty.

Wanyama’s goal also earned him the February goal of the month award from the English Premier League.

“That was one of the best goals I’ve ever scored. I just reacted before the Liverpool players. I thought I’d just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn’t want to think too much. And I just let it fly,” Wanyama said after receiving the award.

The midfield enforcer has had a season of mixed fortunes with Spurs having missed almost four months of action after picking up a serious knee injury last August.

Spurs wound up their season coming from 3-1 down to beat Leicester City 5-4 in a thrilling match at Wembley.